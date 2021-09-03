J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,480 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

STT opened at $92.69 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

