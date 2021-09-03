J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $594,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

