J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,801 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.