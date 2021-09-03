J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

