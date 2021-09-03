J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 49.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

