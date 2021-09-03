J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

J2 Global stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,740. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

