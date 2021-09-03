Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.23 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

