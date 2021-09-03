James S. Abernethy Sells 600 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $16,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,614.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

