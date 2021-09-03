Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

