JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $15,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $15,530.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $19,100.00.

JBLU stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $28,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

