JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.70

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 5211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

