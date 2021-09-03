JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

NYSE DV opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

