JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JOAN stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

