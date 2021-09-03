John Bosshart Sells 1,880 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) insider John Bosshart sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $48,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.