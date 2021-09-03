John Bosshart Sells 1,880 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) insider John Bosshart sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $48,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OSPN stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $29.17.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OSPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
