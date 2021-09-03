John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HTY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

