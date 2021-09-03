John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 28,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

