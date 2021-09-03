John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of HTD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. 85,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,790. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

