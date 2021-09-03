Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $132,333,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,486. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

