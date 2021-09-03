JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.46. 8,795,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

