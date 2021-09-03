JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.10 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 149.78 ($1.96) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.63. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12).
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile
