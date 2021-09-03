JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.71. 1,458,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

