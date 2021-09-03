JW Asset Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for about 0.3% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5,389.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,486,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $1,979,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,333. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

