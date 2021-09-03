K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.73 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.
K92 Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.