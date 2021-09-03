K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.73 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

