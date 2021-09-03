Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,765

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,958 ($25.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 61.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,706.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,528.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20).

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total value of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

