Keel Point LLC Invests $208,000 in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

