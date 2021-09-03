KeyCorp Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $398.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $428.00 to $398.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.09 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.43. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

