Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

KIM opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

