Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price boosted by Truist from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.