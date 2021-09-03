Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,426,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

