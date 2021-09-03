Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

Kirkland’s stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 20,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,978. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $327.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

