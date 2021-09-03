Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $24,006,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,418,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

