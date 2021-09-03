Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

KSS stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

