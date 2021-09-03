Komodo Hits Market Cap of $156.56 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $156.56 million and $6.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00308093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00161201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00202855 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000193 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,561,502 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.