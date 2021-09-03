Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

