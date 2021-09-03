Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
