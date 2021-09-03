KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.