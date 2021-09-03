Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce sales of $203.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the lowest is $200.80 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $202.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $831.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $839.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $953.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

KTOS opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 567,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

