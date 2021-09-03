Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Buys 131,562 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

