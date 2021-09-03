KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Acquires £2,999.70 in Stock

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd purchased 9,999 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £2,999.70 ($3,919.13).
Shares of KRM opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.27. The stock has a market cap of £7.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. KRM22 Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26.25 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 54 ($0.71).
KRM22 Company Profile
