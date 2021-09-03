KZ Cash (KZC) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,420.88 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001971 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.72 or 0.01212725 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.