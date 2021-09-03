La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) SVP Otis S. Sawyer Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LZB opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

