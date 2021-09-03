Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $368.00 at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $308.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $309.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $9,768,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

