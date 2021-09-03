LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

CAHC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. CA Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

