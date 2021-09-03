Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) Shares Down 0.2%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.