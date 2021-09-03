Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LMRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,873,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

