Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LMRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of LMRK opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,873,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Landmark Infrastructure Partners
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.