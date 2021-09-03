Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

LE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.