LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €67.00 by Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS stock opened at €62.58 ($73.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.