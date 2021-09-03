Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce $10.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the highest is $10.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Latch.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Latch has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

