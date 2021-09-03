LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stake Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $140.63 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

