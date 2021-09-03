Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LEGH opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,191,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $285,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,487,299.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,831 shares of company stock worth $3,819,040 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

