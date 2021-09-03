Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.32. 4,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,382. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

